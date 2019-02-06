Venezuela needs new election, Britain's opposition Labour says

Emily Thornberry, Labour Party's Shadow Foreign Secretary, speaks at the party's conference in Liverpool, Britain, September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Venezuela needs a timely election, Britain’s opposition Labour Party’s foreign affairs spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Emily Thornberry, Labour’s foreign affairs policy chief, said “there should be no invasion... there should be timely elections”.

Major European nations including Britain joined the United States in recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president on Monday, heightening a global showdown over Nicolas Maduro’s socialist rule.