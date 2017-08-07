FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says urgent action needed to stop Venezuela situation getting worse
#World News
August 7, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in 2 months

UK says urgent action needed to stop Venezuela situation getting worse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday it was a tragedy that so many people had lost their lives in Venezuela and called for urgent action to stop the situation getting worse.

Some 120 people have been killed during four months of sustained anti-government protests in Venezuela. President Nicolas Maduro has faced international pressure to dismantle a newly created pro-government constituent assembly which has been condemned as a power grab.

Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge

