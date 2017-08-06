FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 6, 2017 / 12:31 PM / in 6 days

Venezuela Socialist Party official says "irregular situation" controlled

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's Socialist Party deputy Diosdado Cabello said on Sunday that an "irregular situation" he had earlier qualified as a "terrorist attack" in the city of Valencia had been controlled.

Earlier on Sunday, an online video showed a group of men in military uniforms saying they were launching an uprising against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro. Witnesses said they heard gunshots through the night.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Louise Ireland

