Venezuela's constituent assembly head calls on supporters to rally by presidential palace

CARACAS (Reuters) - Diosdado Cabello, the head of Venezuela’s pro-government constituent assembly, called on supporters of President Nicolas Maduro to rally at the presidential palace after opposition leader Juan Guaido said troops had joined him to oust Maduro.

Guaido, speaking earlier on Tuesday near the La Carlota air force base in Caracas surrounded by a group of men in military uniform, said the “final phase” to end Maduro’s presidency had begun. [nL1N22C07O]

Cabello said the opposition had not been able to take over the air base, which he said remained “absolutely under the operational control” of the government.