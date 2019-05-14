Venezuela's Guaido tells Canada PM he wants elections as soon as possible: Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday and told him he was committed to holding free and fair elections as soon as possible, Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

“Guaido conveyed his commitment to holding free and fair elections as soon as possible, in line with the Venezuelan Constitution, and thanked the Prime Minister for Canada’s role in helping lead the international response to the crisis in Venezuela,” it said.