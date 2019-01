Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro salutes while he speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn into a new term in office on Thursday by the nation’s Supreme Court, shrugging off global criticism that his leadership is illegitimate due to a last year’s disputed election.