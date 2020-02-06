Chevron says activities in Venezuela permitted by U.S. Treasury

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Thursday said its operations in international crude marketing through joint ventures in Venezuela are permitted by the U.S. Treasury and pay for expenses related to maintenance of operations.

Chevron operates in Venezuela through joint ventures with Petroleos de Venezuela, or PDVSA. The activities “are permitted under OFAC General License 8E to pay for expenses related to the maintenance of operations,” Ray Fohr, a Chevron spokesman said.

A senior Trump administration official on Wednesday said oil firms, including Reliance, Russia’s Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Spain’s Repsol (REP.MC) and Chevron (CVX.N), need to tread cautiously in their activities in Venezuela, in an attempt to ramp up pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.