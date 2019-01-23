Chile recognizes opposition leader Guaido as Venezuela's president

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday that the South American nation recognized Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress, as the interim president of that country.
The comment came after Guaido swore himself in as interim president amid mass protests against the administration of Nicolas Maduro. The United States and a number of Latin American countries have backed Guaido as interim president.
