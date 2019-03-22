World News
March 22, 2019 / 6:26 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. cautions Venezuela's Maduro over detained Citgo workers, others

1 Min Read

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his visit to a vehicle production plant in Las Tejerias, Venezuela March 21, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday warned the government of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela over the detention of Americans, including six executives from Houston-based oil company Citgo Petroleum who have been jailed since 2017.

“We will hold Maduro and his prison officials to account for their safety and well-being,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement, adding that the Citgo employees include five individuals with dual U.S. citizenship and one U.S. legal permanent resident.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

