U.S. vice president to meet families of Citgo workers detained in Venezuela

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump meets with Fabiana Rosales, wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is slated to meet on Tuesday at the White House with family members of six executives from Citgo Petroleum jailed in Venezuela since 2017, a White House official said on Monday.

“The vice president will reiterate the administration’s deep concern for the welfare and safety of all wrongfully detained American citizens,” the White House official said, adding that Pence will call on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to “release all political prisoners immediately and unconditionally.”