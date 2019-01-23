Colombia recognizes opposition lawmaker Guaido as Venezuela's president

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia’s President Ivan Duque said on Wednesday that the Andean country recognizes Juan Guaido, the head of Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress, as the president of that country.

The comment came after Guaido swore himself in as interim president amid mass protests against the administration of Nicolas Maduro. U.S. President Donald Trump set off a chain of recognitions of Guaido after announcing the U.S. backed the lawmaker as interim president.