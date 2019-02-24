Venezuela's Guaido proposes all options be kept open to oust Maduro after aid blocked

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, talks to the media during a news conference near the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Saturday that President Nicolas Maduro’s use of troops to violently block the entry of humanitarian aid meant he would propose to the international community that all options remain open to oust Maduro.

“Today’s events force me to make a decision: To formally propose to the International Community that we must have all options open to secure the freedom of our country, which fights and will keep fighting,” Guaido said on Twitter.

Troops had turned back foreign aid convoys from Venezuela’s border using teargas and rubber rounds on Saturday, killing at least two protesters.