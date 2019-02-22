Indigenous Venezuelans wounded after clash with security forces: relatives

An ambulance carrying people that were injured during clashes, is assisted on the Venezuelan side at the border between Venezuela and Brazil in Pacaraima, Roraima state, Brazil, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

CARACAS (Reuters) - Several indigenous Venezuelans suffered gunshot wounds early on Friday after confronting government security forces in an area close to the Brazilian border, doctors and relatives told a Reuters witness at the medical center where they were being treated.

Some members of the indigenous community in that area have previously expressed their support for the opposition’s plans to bring in foreign aid this weekend despite the objection of President Nicolas Maduro.