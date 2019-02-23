Aid convoy leaves Colombian warehouses for Venezuela border: opposition leader

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler speaks to the media in the area of a warehouse where humanitarian aid for Venezuela has been collected in Cucuta, Colombia, February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

CUCUTA, Colombia (Reuters) - A convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Venezuela left warehouses in Colombia headed for the nearby border crossing on Saturday, despite Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s insistence they would not be allowed to cross.

Speaking on the Colombian side of the border, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized by most western nations as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, called on troops to allow the convoy to cross. Alongside him, Colombian President Ivan Duque said Maduro would be responsible for any violence.