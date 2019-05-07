World News
May 7, 2019 / 7:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU-backed group urges no escalation of tensions in Venezuela

1 Min Read

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - The EU-backed International Contact Group on Venezuela on Tuesday said it was essential to avoid escalating tensions in Venezuela, and that a resolution to the political and economic crisis in the country should be pursued via elections.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini delivered the exhortation at a news conference after a meeting of the contact group in the Costa Rican capital San Jose.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
