FILE PHOTO: Cutouts depicting images of oil operations are seen outside a building of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that members of new opposition-appointed boards at state-run oil firm PDVSA, and its U.S. refiner, Citgo, were prohibited from leaving the country.

At least some of the people in question were believed to be outside of Venezuela.