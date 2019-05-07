Venezuelan court asks pro-gov't assembly to consider probing opposition lawmakers

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Supreme Court said on Tuesday it had asked the country’s Constituent Assembly, a pro-government legislative superbody, to determine whether to open criminal proceedings against seven opposition lawmakers.

In a statement on Facebook, the court said the assembly would determine if proceedings could be opened to investigate crimes including conspiry, treason, and rebellion, without detailing which actions the lawmakers had taken that could be considered criminal.

The lawmakers include Henry Ramos Allup, a former National Assembly president.