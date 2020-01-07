January 7, 2020 / 9:37 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago
Venezuela's Guaido calls on defense minister to explain military actions
FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler speaks next to Venezuela's National Assembly first Vice President Juan Pablo Guanipa and second Vice President Carlos Berrizbeitia during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Tuesday demanded that Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino explain the actions of the armed forces in recent days including the heavy military presence at the legislature.