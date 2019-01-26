Venezuela's U.S. defense attache breaks with Maduro

(Reuters) - Venezuela’s defense attache to the United States broke with the government of President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, saying free and fair elections were needed after an opposition leader proclaimed himself interim president this week.
Speaking from his office in the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, Colonel Jose Luis Silva told Reuters he no longer recognized Nicolas Maduro as president of Venezuela and supported opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim leader.
Reporting by Angus Berwick; editing by Jonathan Oatis