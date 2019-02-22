Venezuela, United States still discussing status of U.S. diplomats: minister

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Venezuela and the United States are still in discussions about the status of U.S. diplomats in Caracas ahead of next week’s deadline imposed by President Nicolas Maduro for them to leave, Venezuela’s foreign minister said on Friday.

In a press briefing at the United Nations, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Venezuelan officials would meet with the U.S. special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, to discuss the issue.