The U.S. Embassy building is pictured in Caracas, Venezuela, January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Adriana Loureiro

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday he hopes the United States fully complies with his order from earlier this week for its diplomats to leave the South American country, which came after he announced plans to break relations.

U.S. diplomats were seen leaving the Caracas embassy on Friday for the airport in a convoy escorted by police, according to a Reuters witness.