VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria now considers Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido to be the lawful interim president of Venezuela, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter on Monday.

Other European Union countries including Spain and Britain made similar announcements on Monday. Kurz said Austria supported efforts to restore democracy in Venezuela, where he said there was an absence of the rule of law.