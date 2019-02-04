EU studying more sanctions on Venezuela, no oil embargo: Malta says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is considering imposing more sanctions on the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but has not discussed an oil embargo, Malta’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“We are looking at the possibility of further sanctions, our intention is for more sanctions on certain individuals rather than on sectors that might have an effect on the population,” Carmelo Abela told Reuters following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“Having further (sectoral) sanctions is not excluded but primarily we are focused on certain individuals,” he said.