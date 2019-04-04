EU condemns Venezuelan efforts to prosecute Guaido: statement

FILE PHOTO - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, speaks to supporters during a gathering in Caracas, Venezuela April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments condemned on Thursday a measure by Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly that allows for the trial of opposition leader Juan Guaido, considered by many Western nations as the de facto head of state.

“The EU rejects the decision taken by the non-recognized National Constituent Assembly to lift Juan Guaido’s parliamentary immunity. This decision constitutes a serious violation of the Venezuelan constitution, as well as of the rule of law and separation of power,” the EU said in a statement.

“These acts undermine a political way out of the crisis and only lead to further polarization and escalation of tensions in the country,” the statement said.