EU condemns Venezuela's 'flawed' court case against opposition lawmakers

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union condemned what it called Venezuela’s “flawed judicial decisions” against four opposition lawmakers on Wednesday, saying it would lead to an escalation of the political crisis in the country.

Accusations of treason against Carlos Paparoni, Miguel Pizarro, Franco Casella and Winston Flores “are part of a pattern of blatant violations of due process and unfair legal proceedings,” the EU’s foreign service said in a statement.

“Such measures only contribute to further polarization of the situation in the country,” it added.