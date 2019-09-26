World News
September 26, 2019 / 11:58 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

EU to hit seven more Venezuelan officials with sanctions - diplomats

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 25, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will impose economic sanctions on another seven people close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday, three EU diplomats said, freezing their European assets and preventing travel to the bloc.

“A decision to add seven new people has been taken,” one EU diplomat said, following a meeting of EU ambassadors. Two other diplomats confirmed the sanctions.

No further details were immediately available but are likely to be made public on Friday, when the sanctions take effect.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Francesco Guarascio

