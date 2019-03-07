EU's Mogherini condemns expulsion of German ambassador from Caracas

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini speaks to the media during a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union foreign policy chief condemned Venezuela’s expulsion of Germany’s ambassador to Caracas on Thursday, saying it hampered efforts to find a political solution to the crisis there.

“The European Union firmly condemns the fact that the German Ambassador in Caracas is pressed to leave the country,” Federica Mogherini was quoted as saying in a statement. “Measures that hamper the diplomatic work only contribute to escalate tensions and undermine a political way out of the crisis.”