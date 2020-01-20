Venezuela's Guaido to meet top EU diplomat in Brussels

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, holds a session of Venezuela's National Assembly taking place in an amphitheatre in Caracas, Venezuela January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will come to Brussels on Wednesday to hold talks with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Borrell told a news conference.

Recognized as Venezuela’s president by more than 50 countries including the United States and most European Union members, Guaido has already defied a travel ban by going on Sunday to Colombia where he is set to meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a regional conference.