Denmark recognizes Guaido as interim president of Venezuela

Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen speaks during a news conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, October 30, 2018. Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Denmark recognized Venezuela’s national assembly president Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president until new elections take place, the country’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“Denmark recognizes the President of the National Assembly ... until new free and democratic elections take place,” Anders Samuelsen tweeted ahead of a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels. “Applaud similar statements from key EU partners. Important EU statement coming up.”