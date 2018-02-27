Venezuelan ex-governor Falcon to run against Maduro in April election

CARACAS (Reuters) - Former Venezuelan governor Henri Falcon launched his candidacy on Tuesday to run against President Nicolas Maduro in an April 22 presidential election that the country’s opposition is calling a farce that will consolidate Maduro’s dictatorship.

Falcon, who announced his candidacy on state television, will run despite a coalition of opposition parties saying last week it would not present a candidate as it considered the elections a “fraudulent, illegitimate” process.