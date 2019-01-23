France consulting with EU partners on Venezuela: president's office

PARIS (Reuters) - France is consulting with its European partners about the situation in Venezuela, the president’s office said on Wednesday as the South American country’s opposition leader declared himself interim president.
“We are closely following the situation and we are consulting our European partners,” a presidency official told Reuters after several countries in the region and Washington recognized opposition head Juan Guaido as interim president.
Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams