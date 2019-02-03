France to recognize Guaido if Venezuela's Maduro does not call vote on Sunday

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

PARIS (Reuters) - France will recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president if Nicolas Maduro does not announce a presidential vote by Sunday night, France’s European affairs minister said.

“If by tonight, (President) Maduro does not commit to organizing presidential elections, then France will consider Juan Guaido as legitimate to organize them in his place and we will consider him as the interim president until legitimate elections in Venezuela (take place),” Nathalie Loiseau told LCI television on Sunday.

She dismissed Maduro’s proposal of an early parliamentary election as a “farce”.