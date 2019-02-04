Guaido has legitimate right to organize new Venezuela vote: France

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to supporters during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela February 2, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

PARIS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has the legitimate right to organize new elections, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday.

“Guaido has the capacity and the legitimacy to organize an election,” Le Drian told France Inter radio station.

Le Drian added that France would consult its European partners over Venezuela, and that it was imperative that the conflict in the country was resolved peacefully and that civil war was avoided.