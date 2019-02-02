Venezuelan general recognizes opposition leader Guaido as president: Twitter video

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to his supporters next to his wife Fabiana Rosales outside their house in Caracas, Venezuela January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - A high-ranking Venezuelan air force general said he had disavowed President Nicolas Maduro and now recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim head-of-state, according to a video circulating on Twitter on Saturday.

In the video, General Francisco Yanez, a member of the air force’s high command, called on other members of the military to defect. The high command’s web page lists him, along with a photo, as the air force’s head of strategic planning.

On its Twitter account, the high command accused the general of treason. Yanez is the first active Venezuelan general to recognize Guaido since he proclaimed himself president on Jan. 23.