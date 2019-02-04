Germany: We must keep up international pressure on Venezuela

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks as he arrives at the informal meeting of the European Union foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania, January 31, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday said he would discuss the situation in Venezuela with a U.S. official and representatives of other countries at an upcoming Washington conference, stressing it was key to maintain pressure on Venezuela.

Maas said he would travel to Washington on Wednesday and hold talks with White House national security adviser John Bolton on the sidelines of the conference of nations fighting the Islamic State militant group.

He said talks would address how to support the democratic process in Venezuela and how to organise humanitarian aid for people in Venezuela.