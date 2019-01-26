Germany ready to recognize Guaido if Venezuela doesn't call elections

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido gestures as he arrives for a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is ready to recognize Juan Guaido as interim president of Venezuela if elections are not called in eight days, a government spokeswoman said on Twitter on Saturday.

“If elections are not announced in eight days, we are ready to recognize Juan Guaido as interim president, who can initiate a political process (and) work with European partners,” spokeswoman Martina Fietz said on Twitter.

France and Spain made similar statements earlier on Saturday.