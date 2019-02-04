Germany recognises Guaido as legitimate interim president of Venezuela

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reviews honour guards with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not in picture) ahead of a meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan February 4, 2019. Toshifumi Kitamura/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday recognised Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president and said he should organise new elections as soon as possible.

“Guaido is the person with whom we are talking and who we expect to initiate an election process as quickly as possible and he is the legitimate interim president for this task from the German perspective and also from the perspective of many European partners,” Merkel told a news conference during a visit to Tokyo.

“And we hope that this process is as short as possible and of course peaceful,” she added.