Germany says national assembly of Venezuela has special role

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government said on Thursday Venezuela’s National Assembly had a special role to play in securing a free future for the country.
“The Venezuelan people are courageously committed to a free future for the country,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted. “This requires a political process that leads to free and credible elections. The democratically elected National Assembly has a special role to play here.”
U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States recognized Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly congress, as the country’s leader and called socialist Maduro’s government “illegitimate.”
