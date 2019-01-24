Germany says national assembly of Venezuela has special role

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert arrives for a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government said on Thursday Venezuela’s National Assembly had a special role to play in securing a free future for the country.

“The Venezuelan people are courageously committed to a free future for the country,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted. “This requires a political process that leads to free and credible elections. The democratically elected National Assembly has a special role to play here.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States recognized Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly congress, as the country’s leader and called socialist Maduro’s government “illegitimate.”