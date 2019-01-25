Germany: Venezuela needs fair, free elections or Guaido should be interim leader

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government said on Friday that Venezuela needed to hold free and fair presidential elections or opposition leader Juan Guaido should be declared interim president.
Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning support from U.S. President Donald Trump and some Latin American countries.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro cannot be the legitimate leader because the elections that had returned him to office were not fair, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
