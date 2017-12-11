Venezuela socialists win Zulia state governorship

CARACAS (Reuters) - The candidate for Venezuela’s ruling Socialist Party, Omar Prieto, won the governorship of western Zulia state with 57 percent of the ballots in a rerun of an October vote, election authorities said on Sunday.

Turnout for nationwide mayoral elections, also being held on Sunday, was 47 percent, the national election board said. Three major opposition parties were boycotting the polls, alleging the election authorities were biased towards the socialists.