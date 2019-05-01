Venezuela's Guaido says Maduro does not have military's support

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, talks with a military member near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota", in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday evening that President Nicolas Maduro did not have the support of the armed forces, and called on members of the military to “keep advancing” in efforts to oust the socialist leader.

The message, posted to Guaido’s social media accounts, came after a day of violent street protests after Guaido appeared with military members committed to his cause. He called on supporters to take to the streets again on Wednesday.