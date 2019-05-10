Venezuela's Guaido would probably accept U.S. military intervention if proposed: paper

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, looks on during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

MILAN (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Friday he was open to accept a U.S. military intervention to help manage the political emergency in his country.

“If the Americans were to propose a military intervention I would probably accept it,” he said in an interview with Italian daily newspaper La Stampa.

Two Venezuelan lawmakers sought refuge at foreign embassies in Caracas on Thursday, as the government of President Nicolas Maduro cracked down on Guaido’s allies who supported his attempted uprising last week.