Change of government favors China and Russia, Venezuela's Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido waves to his supporters next to his wife Fabiana Rosales outside their house in Caracas, Venezuela January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - A change in government in Venezuela would favor the country’s two main foreign creditors Russia and China, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Guaido said he had send communications to both countries, allies of President Nicolas Maduro. “What most suits Russia and China is the country’s stability and a change of government,” he said.

Guaido also said Venezuela would be “responsible” to its creditors and bondholders.