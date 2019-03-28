Venezuela bars Guaido from holding public office for 15 years

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, takes part in a meeting regarding the condition of the water and electricity systems in Caracas, Venezuela, Venezuela, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is to be barred from holding public office for 15 years, the maximum punishment allowable by law, state comptroller Elvis Amoroso said on Thursday.

Amoroso said Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly who invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency in January, had inconsistencies in his personal financial disclosures and a spending record that did not match his level of income.