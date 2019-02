People attend the "Venezuela Live Aid" concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, February 22, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

CUCUTA (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido arrived arm-in-arm with Colombian President Ivan Duque on Friday at a concert in Colombia that aims to raise $100 million for humanitarian aid for his country.

Guaido, recognized as Venezuela’s legitimate leader by dozens of countries, is planning with supporters to move hundreds of tonnes of aid over the border to Venezuela on Saturday.