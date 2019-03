FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures during a session of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab on Tuesday said he has asked the Supreme Court to open an investigation into opposition leader Juan Guaido for alleged involvement in “sabotage” of the country’s electrical system.

The OPEC nation is struggling to restore power service after a nationwide blackout last week.