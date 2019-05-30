Venezuelan opposition leader says street protests to continue: Fox Business Network

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said in a television interview on Wednesday that street protests will continue after talks with President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Norway to resolve the country’s conflict ended without agreement.

“We want to reach a solution to the conflict,” Guaido, speaking through an interpreter, said in an interview with Fox Business Network. “There was no immediate agreement, so the chance that we have today is to remain in the streets.”