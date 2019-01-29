Venezuela's Guaido aims for peaceful transition, free elections: CNN interview

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido arrives to attend a holy mass in Caracas, Venezuela, January 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition movement can achieve a peaceful transition away from President Nicolas Maduro and eventually free elections, its leader Juan Guaido told CNN in an interview that aired on Tuesday.

“We are sure we can achieve a peaceful transition - a transition and eventually free elections,” Guaido said in the Spanish-language interview, which was translated into English.

He also said he had spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump a number of times and, when asked about possible military options in Venezuela, said all options were on the table.