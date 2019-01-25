World News
January 25, 2019 / 4:51 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Venezuela's Guaido considering request for funds from IMF: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself interim president with U.S. support, is considering a request for funds from international institutions including the IMF to finance his interim government, two sources said.

Guaido’s team is planning to name a new board to state-run oil firm PDVSA’s U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum and a new representative to the Inter-American Development Bank, two sources familiar with the discussions said.

Guaido does not yet have control of the state’s functions, which remain loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Reporting by Corina Pons and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Angus Berwick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
