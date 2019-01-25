Venezuela's Guaido considering request for funds from IMF: sources

FILE PHOTO: Juan Guaido, President of Venezuela's National Assembly, holds a copy of Venezuelan constitution during a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the end of the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has proclaimed himself interim president with U.S. support, is considering a request for funds from international institutions including the IMF to finance his interim government, two sources said.

Guaido’s team is planning to name a new board to state-run oil firm PDVSA’s U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum and a new representative to the Inter-American Development Bank, two sources familiar with the discussions said.

Guaido does not yet have control of the state’s functions, which remain loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.